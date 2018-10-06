Disappointed by lack of info from universities

The report was a reality check on how progressive and transparent our universities are with regard to sexual assault on campus (Preyed upon on campus; Sept 30).

It is disappointing that both the National University of Singapore and the Nanyang Technological University declined to disclose if they had taken action against staff and students who committed sexual offences.

As a concerned parent with an undergraduate daughter living in hostel, I have some questions.

What course of action has been taken in the past against perpetrators of assault?

What has been done to ensure that victims feel safe and supported when they have the courage to make a report?

What is the recommended course of action for victims? Should they report the incident to the campus authorities first or the police, or should they report it to both?

Goh Sock Hoon (Madam)