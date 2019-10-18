Direct engagement aimed at providing tailored support

We thank Ms Ong Seok Khim for her suggestion (Why not dispense help directly?, Oct 11 ).

The Public Transport Voucher application process allows us to directly engage and better ascertain households' needs. It helps us better understand their challenges, so that we can provide more tailored support that extends beyond the vouchers.

We agree that it is important to raise awareness. In addition to media announcements, the Ministry of Transport works closely with the People's Association to extend outreach, including distributing publicity material in four languages to all community centres and clubs.

We will continue to explore ways to streamline the process.

In the 2018 Public Transport Voucher exercise, about 190,000 households received their vouchers, more than one in 10 resident households.

Application for the 2019 Public Transport Voucher exercise will start on Nov 11.

This year, we have expanded the eligibility to cover one in five resident households. Those with monthly household income below $1,200 per person are encouraged to apply for the vouchers at their local community centres or clubs.

Christine Yap

Senior Director

Corporate Communications Division

Ministry of Transport