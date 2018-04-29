Difficulty lies in getting job, not matching required skills

I am surprised at the suggestion that some job seekers do not know if there is a good fit between them and the jobs they are applying for, and whether they have the skills employers are looking for (High-tech job portal to ensure better match; April 18).

The search function of many existing job portals, such as JobsCentral and JobStreet, already includes searching by skills.

More importantly, job descriptions are the best indicator of required skills, which can be specified by employers more precisely for applicants to refer to than any generated percentage calculation.

Similarly, recruitment consultants at employment agencies are also able to match potential candidates with available roles more accurately than any computerised system or app.

No matter how high-tech the newly launched MyCareersFuture.sg is, it cannot beat the human touch that already exists to ensure that no problems arise in matching job seekers with employers.

Rather, the issue is with not getting the job despite being a perfect match.

Terence Lim