Difficult to turn away tainted donations

In his commentary, Mr Willie Cheng discussed at length the morality of institutions receiving tainted donations from well-known donors (Colour of money: Should non-profits accept tainted donations?, Oct 30).

This is an interesting question. There are no clear rules and the overarching guide, said Professor Eugene Tempel of Indiana University, is: Ask what is best in the long run for all the stakeholders in the organisation.

If a prostitute were to give money to a church as a token of her repentance with an intention to abandon her way of life, this would be acceptable even though her earnings might have been illegal or unethical.

Salvation Army founder William Booth famously said there is no such currency as dirty money. All gifts were gratefully received to help his work of alleviating the sufferings of the poor and needy. Sinners and saints alike were welcome to contribute to the army's coffers. General Booth said: "We will wash such money in the tears of the widows and orphans and lay it on the altar of humanity."

Mr Cheng mentioned Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested for sex-trafficking and charged with sexually abusing women. He killed himself while awaiting trial. Harvard University had accepted nearly US$9 million from him between 1998 and 2007. Arizona University has said it does not plan to return the US$50,000 he donated, and the University of British Columbia is not giving back his US$25,000 gift.

Recipients must ensure that the donated funds do not derive from an activity that was or is illegal, or runs counter to their values of truth and honesty and weigh carefully their reputational risks.

The question is: Where do you draw the line? How many years need to pass before the money is cleansed?

Many charities receive donations from known and even dubious sources. Do they have an obligation to ask the donors where their funds come from and if the donor is anonymous, what should they do?

Heng Cho Choon