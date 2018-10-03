Did car dealer's action cost us our full claim?

I read Mr Goh Eng Koon's letter with great interest (Take action against workshops that submit inflated claims; Sept 28).

In my case, it was a side-swipe accident caused whenthe other party failed to check his blind spot.

It was a minor accident and I expected a straightforward third-party claim.

We sent our car to our authorised dealer as the car was under warranty. To our surprise, our claim was delayed and eventually turned down, even though it was clearly the other party's fault and there was video footage to support our claim.

It was then that we discovered that the dealer had submitted a claim for the replacement cost of the car door. The amount was more than $20,000.

In the end, our insurer directed us to its workshop instead. The car was repaired for less than $1,000 and the workshop helped us with the cost recovery.

We had to settle for the recovery of only the repair cost, excluding the loss of use, without admission to liability.

We cannot help but wonder if we would have got the full claim if we were not disadvantaged by the initial exorbitant quote by our dealer. Would the other insurer have agreed to our initial claim if it was for only $1,000?

It would seem that, at the end of the day, all insurance companies are profit-oriented.

Lum Sook Meng (Madam)