Diabetes war: Apps to track calories help

While people know that excess consumption of unhealthy foods and physical inactivity lead to excessive weight gain and diabetes, they may not see the link between the causes and consequences clearly enough to take action.

Calorie-tracking applications - which monitor a user's daily calorie intake and analyse the data to produce an estimated weight that the user might reach - allow users to better see the link between the calories consumed and the effects on weight.

Such apps also record exercise done and convert that into calories burned. Users can then see a clear link between physical activity and weight loss.

Being mindful of calorie intake allows people to exercise more control over their diet and lifestyle, and make a better effort to avoid obesity and diabetes.

Basil Koh-Reuben, 16

JC 1 student