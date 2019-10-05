DFS needs to do more for retrenched staff

The way DFS treated its retrenched employees is a scandal.

Having profited for many decades running duty-free concession outlets in Singapore, the compensation DFS provided to its employees was minimal. Many employees have been working there loyally for decades.

DFS can definitely do better and can easily afford to.

Many of these laid-off employees are unlikely to find employment any time soon given the softening economy.

If it makes proper amends, and should business conditions improve such that DFS decides to bump up operations again, it will at least be remembered as a fair employer.

Lim Yeow Siang