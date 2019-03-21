Devote land to growing crops

I applaud Singapore for opening up land for agri-tech ventures and the fishing industry to make our country more self-sufficient in producing our own food and less dependent on Malaysia.

With the growth of online shopping and e-commerce, the Government should stop building shopping centres and, instead, devote the land and space to growing vegetables and crops (Fresh veggies, all from rooftop farm at HDB carpark, March 5).

Land-scarce Singapore should also phase out burials and use the plots for livestock farming and fruit plantations (S'pore opening up land and opportunities for agri-tech ventures, March 5).

The Republic is also surrounded by water and a small pocket of islands which can be developed for the fishery sector.

As we are living in the smart technology era and Singapore is blessed to be an important stopping point for air and sea traffic, we should have no problem in sourcing for staple food from many other countries too.

Priscilla Poh Beng Hoon (Ms)