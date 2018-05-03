Developers encouraged to vary sizes of housing units in new projects

We refer to the recent letters expressing concern over more small apartment units (commonly known as shoebox units) in new developments (Stop trend of building shoebox units, by Mr Koh Ban Aik, April 15; Apartments must not be smaller than 70 sq m, by Mr Paul Chan Poh Hoi, April 25).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority currently sets the maximum permissible number of housing units for a development outside the central area by dividing the development's proposed building gross floor area by 70 sq m.

Under this approach, developers are encouraged to vary the sizes of the housing units that they propose in a development to cater to the diverse needs of the market.

We agree that shoebox units should not form a disproportionately large portion of Singapore's housing stock.

We are monitoring the trend closely and will adjust the guidelines if needed.

Goh Chin Chin (Ms)

Group Director Development Control Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority