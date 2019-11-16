Designs capture vision, design intent of Founders' Memorial

We thank Mr Toh Cheng Seong for his views on the shortlisted designs for the Founders' Memorial (Shortlisted designs for Founders' Memorial uninspiring, Nov 13).

The brief for the Founders' Memorial and desired visitor experience was shaped by more than 32,000 Singaporeans over several rounds of public engagement.

They told us that they would like it to be accessible, and facilitate learning experiences and reflection.

It is the reason the memorial is envisioned as an integrated gallery and garden, with programming spaces for stories of our founding generation of leaders, and the ideals and values upon which Singapore is built.

The Founders' Memorial should strike a different tone from the Gardens, and the Flyer, across the bay.

It should be dignified, uplifting and make best use of the site context. It must address functionality and be sustainable in the long run.

These key elements were emphasised in the design brief and criteria for the international architectural design competition launched in January, which drew a strong response of 193 entries from both local and international architects.

Five designs were shortlisted anonymously, on their own merits, by the Jury Panel, which considered that each design provides a unique creative response to the brief in the Bay East Garden setting.

We note Mr Toh's views, and would like to invite all Singaporeans to view the five shortlisted designs, choose their favourite, and provide their feedback.

This will be an important input to the Jury Panel's evaluation and selection of the winning design, alongside other criteria such as functionality and technical feasibility of the schemes.

This memorial will be an expression of our national identity. We should all be part of its making.

Lee Tzu Yang

Chairman

Founders' Memorial Committee