Deploy mobile escorts for emergency vehicles

The news that more emergency vehicles will be allowed to drive through red traffic lights and make U-turns at non-designated junctions reflects an important step in the right direction to save time during emergencies (Firefighting vehicles allowed to run red lights, June 1).

Every second counts when property and lives are at stake during emergencies. Our roads are constantly filled with vehicles, causing delays for these emergency vehicles.

I suggest that Traffic Police motorcycle riders be deployed to escort emergency vehicles and clear the road for them to reach their destinations more quickly.

I am sure this will save a lot of valuable time, thus saving property and lives.

Victor Tan Thiam Siew