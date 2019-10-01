Dentists should provide ample information to their patients

We thank Dr Thomas Lee Hock Seng for his letter (Dentists should pay more heed to professional ethics, Sept 26).

Under the Singapore Dental Council's Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines, a dentist should provide adequate information to a patient about his dental condition and treatment options so that the patient can make informed decisions. If a procedure needs to be performed, the patient should be made aware of the benefits, risks and possible complications, as well as possible alternatives.

To keep basic dental treatment costs affordable for Singaporeans, subsidised dental care services are available at 10 polyclinics and about 700 dental clinics on the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas).

Polyclinic patients, as well as Chas Blue and Orange, Pioneer Generation and soon Merdeka Generation cardholders, may also be referred for subsidised dental treatments at our two national speciality centres - the National Dental Centre Singapore and National University Centre for Oral Health Singapore.

Patients can also tap their Medisave savings for more complex dental procedures such as dental implants and wisdom tooth surgery.

We will continue to provide quality and affordable dental care for Singaporeans.

Lim Siok Peng

Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Health