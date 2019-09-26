Dentists should pay more heed to professional ethics

Dr Wilson Goh is right in urging that appropriate information must be made available so that Singaporeans can make more informed choices on dental care (Don't fuel cost increases in dental care, Sept 23).

Recently, I recommended a reputable dental practice to a friend and told her to ask for a particular dental surgeon there whom I know.

Unfortunately, the clinic's receptionist did not entertain her request and assigned her another dental surgeon.

This dental surgeon proceeded with the treatment without first explaining the procedures and cost involved, and did not tell my friend that the anaesthetic used would affect her ability to speak properly for quite a while.

Apart from having to foot a large bill for the insertion of a crown, my friend also had to endure great embarrassment as she had difficulty delivering a lecture soon after the treatment.

With increasing demand for dental care and more younger dental surgeons providing care, it behoves the profession to ensure that patients are appropriately informed on the specific procedures and cost first. This should be followed with informed consent.

Failure to do so would imply a lack of ethics awareness at least, and may lead to a malpractice lawsuit.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)