Dengue banners are effective way of communication

We thank Mr Danny Chow for his feedback (Dengue banners don't work for many reasons, July 10).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has in place a Dengue Community Alert System, which includes the display of colour-coded banners (in yellow, red or green) to provide timely information to residents and members of the public of the dengue situation in dengue cluster areas.

The banners are placed in areas with high footfall and visibility, such as bus stops or road junctions, while taking care not to obstruct drivers' view of the road. They are done in the four official languages to reach out effectively to all stakeholders in our multiracial society, including the elderly.

Based on our survey, the dengue alert and five-step Mozzie Wipeout banners are among the top channels of publicity on dengue clusters identified by residents. The Mozzie Wipeout, with accompanying visuals, takes into consideration the top five breeding habitats observed in homes, and is a simple way for NEA to remind residents how to get rid of stagnant water in homes.

Our experience is that members of the public have come to recognise and understand the colour codes and information on the dengue banners over the years. Nonetheless, we will continue to take in feedback, and improve both the content and placement of the banners.

We are in the traditional peak period for dengue fever. NEA strongly urges all members of the community to be vigilant and practise the five-step Mozzie Wipeout regularly as a way of life. This will reduce the number of mosquito breeding habitats and help suppress the Aedes mosquito population in our neighbourhoods.

The latest updates of the dengue situation can be found on NEA's website, the Stop Dengue Now Facebook page, or the myENV app.

Tony Teo

Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency