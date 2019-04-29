Deliverymen should be identifiable

I have observed many deliverymen who, when going on their rounds, cover their faces with handkerchiefs so that only their eyes can be seen (Food delivery firms need to keep tight rein on deliverymen, April 24).

I am concerned that if they are involved in an accident, particularly in a hit-and-run case, it would be easier for them to scoot off without being identified. This would reduce the chances of facial recognition software or cameras being able to capture their faces.

Also, it should be mandatory that delivery companies have the names of employees and firms prominently displayed on their clothes, such as with name tags.

Lim Heng Ann