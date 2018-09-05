Deeper meaning to wheelchair symbol

I am heartened to read about the wheelchair symbol recently marking its golden jubilee (In praise of the wheelchair symbol as it turns 50; Aug 27).

In celebrating the symbol, we are recognising not just its birth, but also society's embrace of those who have physical and mental challenges.

Many other platforms have also allowed them to shine. A recent example is the engagement of special education students to decorate the National Day Parade fun packs. Such initiatives help the public see that this group of people possess many talents too.

The call for a "one united Singapore" must not just be targeted at the unity of races, but must also focus on acceptance of those with physical or mental disabilities. This must be Singapore's objective as it continues its development.

Koon Wei Pheng, 14

Secondary 2 student