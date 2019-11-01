Deepavali celebration is up next

We agree with Mr Jason Goh Yew Choon that Deepavali celebrations at Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC on Oct 26 would have provided residents an opportunity to learn about Singapore's multifaceted culture (Community event could have focused on Deepavali instead, Oct 29).

This is done every year, with our volunteers and residents coming together to organise festive celebrations for Deepavali and other key festivities such as Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa and Christmas.

At these events, different races, religions and cultures come together to celebrate, bond and better understand the different cultures and their practices.

This year, the Tanjong Pagar GRC and Radin Mas SMC Deepavali celebrations will be held at Buona Vista Community Club on Nov 10.

The Halloween Fright Night is one of our popular annual programmes which brings residents together and promotes community bonding. It is an event many residents have said that they enjoy. Just like the Halloween event, we also organise other programmes that cater to different groups of residents.

William Tan

Organising Chairman

Tanjong Pagar GRC & Radin Mas SMC

One Community Fiesta - Fright Night @ Tiong Bahru Park