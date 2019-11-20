Decision to restore footpath safety painful but necessary

We thank Mr Ang Ah Lay for his feedback (Good move marred by hasty execution, Nov 16).

The Land Transport Authority's (LTA) decision to ban e-scooters on footpaths was a difficult one. Our priority was to restore footpath safety as soon as possible to the millions of pedestrians who use footpaths daily.

Over the past two years, the LTA had engaged e-scooter users extensively through education like the Safe Riding Programme and other measures like lowering speed limits on footpaths.

However, accidents involving pedestrians and e-scooter users, including non-food delivery users, continued to take place, including the fatal accident on Sept 21 that took the life of an elderly cyclist.

Hence, it was important for the ban to kick in as soon as possible as another fatality would be one too many.

In Parliament on Oct 7, the Ministry of Transport had also said it was reviewing where e-scooters should be allowed and that a total ban might be possible if user behaviour did not improve.

Prior to the Nov 4 announcement, the LTA had been engaging food delivery companies and was therefore able to announce the Transition Assistance Package comprising the e-scooter Trade-in Grant that is co-funded by the companies, support for job placements, and short-term financial assistance within the week.

We thank our partners, including food delivery companies, Workforce Singapore, NTUC's e2i (Employment and Employability Institute) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development, in making this comprehensive package of support measures available for affected food delivery riders.

While the footpath ban came into effect on Nov 5, the LTA built in an advisory period until Dec 31 for e-scooter users to find alternative modes of mobility.

During this period, the LTA will only enforce the ban against egregious riders such as those who ride recklessly and exceed speed limits.

Even as lobbying for the lifting of the ban takes place, the LTA will continue to engage and educate users on the new rules.

Kenneth Wong

Deputy Group Director, Active Mobility

Land Transport Authority