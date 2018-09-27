Decision a boost for local start-ups

I am glad that the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS), in its final decision, did not unwind the Grab-Uber deal.

Thousands of consumers and drivers benefit from Grab's platform every single day and, as a tech platform, Grab has indeed helped to significantly improve transportation in Singapore.

The CCCS ruling sends a positive message to other tech start-ups here, and proves that the CCCS and the Singapore Government continue to be pro-innovation.

The CCCS showed that it had good foresight because by unwinding the deal, it might deter other tech companies from investing in Singapore.

I think we can all agree that this is a high-profile deal because it is not every day that a home-grown start-up can take on an international giant and win.

We should also admit that it is every start-up's dream to be in Grab's position - to proudly say that they outperformed a global tech company and even acquired them.

Why should we not try to support the new poster child of our local tech start-up scene?

As for consumers, I am sure we are all looking forward to more service innovations from Grab.

Toh Sin Hui (Miss)