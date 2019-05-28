Death penalty an effective deterrent

Law Minister K. Shanmugam highlighted how the Pakatan Harapan government has made three requests to stop executions of Malaysians in Singapore since it took power in Malaysia a year ago (No exceptions for Malaysians on death row: Shanmugam, May 25).

He said we have to respect that some Malaysian ministers are "ideologically opposed" to the death penalty.

With regard to the case of Malaysian drug mule Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, who is on death row here, if the Malaysian ministers believe his life is precious, they should consider that drug trafficking can also destroy the precious lives of many drug abusers.

The death penalty has been shown to be an effective deterrent among drug offenders.

We should not be distracted from doing the right thing for Singapore.

Ong Heng Poh