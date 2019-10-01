Cutting class, striking, not answer to global warming

Although it is heartening to see young people becoming more aware of climate change and willing to step up to do something, I hope Singapore students will not blindly follow in the footsteps of their overseas peers by skipping school weekly to join protests (Thousands of youth skip school for global climate strike, Sept 21).

Such strikes are not constructive. This is especially so in Singapore, where, unlike many other countries, the Government is already taking steps to combat global warming.

Certainly, more can be done as the problem is never-ending, but merely demanding that someone else do something seems unhelpful.

Instead, I urge those who wish to strike to consider more practical action. Perhaps they can switch off all lights, fans and air-conditioners in their school during daytime classes, or collect trash and litter around their neighbourhood and sift through them for recyclables.

Such efforts repeated weekly over weeks, months or years would surely have a more significant impact in mitigating global warming and reducing pollution than striking. Doing something positive would go a longer way in encouraging others to do the same, and is ultimately more beneficial for the environment.

As for students who say that "education doesn't matter if I have no future", I must remind them of the point of education: to gain knowledge and develop their minds.

This would arm them with the tools they need to craft the next generation of green technology and policies which will be vital for the continued survival of our planet.

Irene Goh