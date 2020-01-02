Forum: Cut vehicular emissions in 4 public services

Singapore has committed to reduce its carbon footprint.

I have some suggestions for us to achieve this goal.

First, can the airport authorities insist that all taxis queueing for passengers at Changi Airport be either electric vehicles (EVs) or EV-Hybrids? With the start-stop motion of the taxis, especially those powered by diesel, the contribution of carbon dioxide (CO2) to the atmosphere is tremendous.

Second, can the post office consider changing all the delivery motorcycles to electric versions? The house-to-house delivery by petrol-powered motorcycles is contributing large amounts of CO2 to the atmosphere.

Also, the daily newspaper delivery by petrol-powered motorcycles is another source of CO2 pollution.

Finally, besides contributing to CO2 emissions, rubbish trucks are also noisy. Electric-powered rubbish trucks are available.

Ong Tiong Meng