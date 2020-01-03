Forum: Customers can do their part to keep food delivery riders safe

Competition brings efficiency and enhances service quality. But it has its limits.

Food delivery people are exposed to the risk of accidents, which may result in injury and even loss of life, as they try to deliver food speedily so that their companies can stay ahead of rival players.

Prompt delivery is the selling point of these outfits.

After the ban on e-scooters, many of these food runners have taken to riding on bicycles in the crowded streets and on footpaths, and we can see how they try to race against time to deliver food, still warm, to hungry customers.

But perhaps, the companies and their customers need a slogan: "Your life is more important; we can wait for some time for our food."

Let's be more humane to help our "delivery friends" by making our food orders well in advance, so these service providers do not have to rush and risk their lives.

Atanu Roy