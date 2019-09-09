Customer experience a big challenge

It is exciting to read about how we can expect to see the first digital banks operating in Singapore by mid-2021 (New digital banks likely to value-add, say observers; MAS spells out criteria for new digital bank licences, both on Aug 30).

This will undoubtedly improve Singapore's ranking on the financial inclusiveness index, and has been a long time coming considering that countries like Australia have already moved beyond digital banks to "neobanks", which are 100 per cent digital and completely driven by artificial intelligence.

A major challenge for digital banks to value-add has been the customer experience conundrum.

Digital banks are all about their online functions and the provision of a great app experience.

But no matter how robust, great apps remain a poor substitute for the reliability of delightful in-branch customer service. The demand for personal interactions in banking matters remains high. In Asia, especially, banking customers still seek personal advice via face-to-face meetings before they "seal the deal" on banking products.

Research on digital banks and customer satisfaction has shown that passive customers outnumber promoters.

Promoters are customers who have positive takeaways from the digital banking experience - they are more likely to consistently patronise the bank, and to refer it to others. Passive customers are those who are indifferent.

Another challenge is the dichotomy between what digital banks assume to know about customer proficiency and experience with its apps, and what customers actually know and experience.

Bridging this dichotomy will be key to unlocking even greater value for customers of digital banks.

There are many considerations when digital banks try to step up the quality of service they try to provide customers.

One thing is sure: Given Singapore's robust regulatory regime and infrastructure to support advanced technology, there is little doubt that Singapore's digital banks will deliver.

Woon Wee Min