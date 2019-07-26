Curbing PMD abuse in commercial sector

There has been a good amount of debate on the issue of personal mobility devices (PMDs) - mostly pushing to ban them from Singapore's pedestrian ways.

Indeed, there are strong arguments in favour of a ban as a 65kg rider on a 20kg PMD travelling at even just 15kmh can do serious damage to a pedestrian. However, before we strike off PMDs completely, perhaps there is a solution for one type of PMD rider - those working in the delivery industry, who often come up for mention when the topic of errant PMD users is discussed.

These delivery personnel have benefited immensely from the development of the devices and, for some people, it has opened employment opportunities. These riders typically work under a banner like Grab and are more easily trackable and trainable.

It would be easier to control the speeding behaviour of this group through GPS-enabled company apps and body cameras, and by making the employers co-responsible for accidents on the streets with mandatory insurance.

For additional safety, these companies could be persuaded to install an acoustic device to alert other users effectively to a PMD's approach. This is already implemented in Europe for electric cars and the technology is available today.

Promoting the technology in specific sectors and dealing with the safety issues separately may be better than banning the devices from the streets altogether.

Shikharesh Das