Culture differences between public, private sectors matter

The appointment of two former colonels from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) as human resource heads in SMRT continues a tradition of senior officers moving over to the company after their military career (SMRT beefs up HR with more former military leaders; Aug 2).

In spite of both these individuals having held the position of commander of Personnel Command in the SAF, the armed forces and corporate sectors have different priorities which affect the attitudes and psychology of senior management, reinforcing worries about their suitability to make a successful crossover.

The culture in the SAF is different owing to the scrutiny that decisions are put under in a hierarchical system, while there is more of a risk-management culture in the private sector.

This makes it imperative for both these leaders to adapt and apply the unique skills they learnt in the army in a different environment.

Senior military officers may know how to manage large resources and deploy budgets.

However, they do not have the same grasp of the profit motive. This is why a "global search" for a chief executive for SMRT must go beyond our army camps (New SMRT chief picked after a global search; April 19).

When a CEO hires deputies from one of his previous organisations, the process appears to be based on existing personal relationships rather than qualifications.

The adverse effects on the morale of the rest of the management team and staff are far-reaching.

As trust is the most important driver of staff engagement, transplanting former military personnel into senior positions in ministries and government-linked companies without the requisite industry experience can be risky.

Hiring close allies may give the impression that the CEO is weak and requires a network of supporters to strengthen his position.

Also, a boss' judgment and ethics are questioned when recruits lack the requisite skills, knowledge and experience, which will become apparent over time. If workers think that favouritism is at play, they will be less inclined to give their best.

Indifference and resentment will inevitably lead to a reduction in productivity and higher staff turnover.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock