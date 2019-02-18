Crucial to hone language skills

My parents read to me when I was a pre-schooler. Looking back, I am confident that by doing so, my parents had exerted significant positive influence on me, my studies and our relationship.

At the same time, we should not forget about our mother tongues. Our citizens' language ability needs to be cultivated from a young age, at a time when learning happens most rapidly.

Education is never the responsibility of only teachers, particularly in the case of pre-schoolers. Education should not stop at school but should continue at home too.

Hai Oufan, 18

Junior College Year 2 student