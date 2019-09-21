Criterion for new HDB grants

The applicable housing grants are determined at the point of application for a flat (Qualifying for new HDB grants, by Mr Yeo Shuan Chee, Sept 13).

As changes to government schemes are not applied retrospectively, the Enhanced CPF Housing Grant will apply only to new flat applications from Sept 11.

Those who applied for their flats before Sept 11 will still benefit from the subsidies and grants applicable at the time of their application.

Lily Chan-Wong

Director, Policy and Property

Housing and Development Board