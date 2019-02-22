Criteria for means testing can be further simplified

In a recent letter, the Ministry of Finance stated that in designing different schemes, care is taken to minimise complexity (Various means-testing criteria used for social schemes, Feb 15).

This is not the case in reality.

I refer to the different criteria in use currently for means testing for households with no income.

For the Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas), the annual residence value is set at $21,000 and below. For foreign domestic worker grants, which will now be replaced by the monthly Home Caregiving Grant, the annual residence value is set at $13,000 and below.

Similarly, for schemes under the Ministry of Health and administered by the Agency for Integrated Care, the annual residence value is set at $13,000 and below, excluding those with no annual income but whose residence value is between $13,000 and $21,000.

My 90-year-old mother, who is a Singapore citizen, is bed-bound and I, as her daughter and sole caregiver, retired eight years ago to look after her.

However, she does not qualify for any of the social schemes other than the Chas card, because her old terrace house has a residence value that exceeds $13,000 but is within the $21,000 criterion for the Chas card.

Why can't the means testing be simplified, updated and the annual residence value for all the schemes be set at, say, $21,000 for households with no income?

Manjit Kour (Miss)