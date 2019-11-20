Crime prevention message an effective deterrent to would-be offenders

I find the words on the Singapore Police Force's crime prevention posters - 2 years' imprisonment: It is not worth it - well considered and apt, serving as an effective deterrent to would-be offenders (Police defend anti-molestation posters after Aware criticism, Nov 18).

It is purely a crime prevention message that is short and sweet, and any claims of insensitivity that may arise is beyond the control of the agencies involved in the production of the posters.

The thought of facing punitive action will make a would-be perpetrator think twice before committing such an act, and this is exactly what the posters' message is about.

Although it is good to highlight the harm suffered by victims as well, this may make the intended message less impactful as would-be offenders invariably have no regard for the well-being of their victims.

I am aware of the difficulty in coming up with a better suggestion on how to create a poster depicting the stern action against offenders, and at the same time showing empathy for the victims.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng