Create positive work culture

According to Ministry of Manpower statistics, Singaporeans worked for about 44.9 paid hours a week in 2018, long working hours compared with other countries.

One big motivator for Singaporeans to work so hard is work culture.

When employees' needs and values are aligned with their companies', they tend to enjoy work more and develop better relationships, leading to higher productivity. And if one is unable to fit into the work culture, one may have less interest in work.

For instance, if one prefers to work independently but the company's culture emphasises teamwork, the employee may not be motivated to do well.

Some tips to create a positive workplace culture are to ensure the company's core values and employees' mindsets are aligned, have recognition and celebration, continued learning and training, and encourage open communication among co-workers to foster a more congenial work environment.

Leong Ee Teng,

18

Polytechnic Year 2 student