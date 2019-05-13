Crack down on underage child pillion riders

Every time I see a motorcycle with a young child riding pillion, I shudder to imagine what could happen in the event of an accident.

These child pillion riders appear to be as young as three years old, and do not have a safe hold on the motorcyclist. Their helmets are too big, and are clearly just there to comply with traffic regulations.

I find it shocking that a parent should risk his child's safety by having him ride pillion in Singapore's congested roads.

This is particularly common during the school term, with parents ferrying their children to and from kindergarten.

According to road traffic rules, pillion passengers must be at least 10 years old, but, it appears, many do not abide by this.

This risky action should not be permitted on Singapore roads, and the authorities should take recalcitrant parents to task.

Eric Tan Thian Huat