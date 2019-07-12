Crabs reared in much larger homes

Ms Francine Chu expressed her dismay at seeing the small containers in which crabs were seemingly kept at the Aquaculture Innovation Centre (Rear crabs in more humane way, July 5).

The photos in the Straits Times article that she was referring to (Crabs reared sustainably to help boost Singapore's food security, June 27) could have given her the wrong impression of how our crabs are reared.

At the launch event reported in the article, a few crabs were taken out of their larger homes and placed in smaller transparent acrylic containers to illustrate the different stages of crab growth to our visitors. After the event, these crabs were returned to their proper growth containers that have ample space for them to stretch and grow out their legs.

There is also regular monitoring of their feeding needs and water quality. As the crabs grow, we provide increasingly larger containers to accommodate them.

We share Ms Chu's concern for the crabs' living conditions, and would like to assure her that the centre exercises strict diligence in ensuring the welfare of all its animals.

Lee Chee Wee (Dr)

Centre Director

Aquaculture Innovation Centre