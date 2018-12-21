Costly lesson from not keeping track of telco contract expiry

I have been a loyal Singtel customer for more than 20 years.

Recently, I went to a Samsung outlet which is an authorised dealer for Singtel.

The salesman told me my contract with Singtel had expired last year and asked if I wanted to renew it. The bundle consists of television, 1GB fibre broadband and home phone line.

He said the new recontracted price would be $49.90 for the broadband portion instead of the $69.90 I had been paying.

The price was reduced in January this year.

Why did Singtel continue to charge me $69.90 for the last 11 months when it had reduced the price to $49.90?

When I contacted Singtel to ask why I was not told about the new pricing, I was told it does not have a policy of contacting customers when their contract expires.

I feel this is taking advantage of customers who may not remember when their contract is up for renewal.

I hope consumers are aware of such a practice.

Joseph Kee Kong Heong

