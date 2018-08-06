Convey how SkillsFuture courses enhance employability

The SkillsFuture scheme is a great example of a national movement to help bring about relevancy and employability, and through that, a sense of security in an increasingly volatile socio-economic climate.

However, perhaps one aspect of SkillsFuture that could do with some further attention is how to help learners make informed choices about what they should learn and how it will improve their prospects when it comes to employability.

While there are a number of online and offline initiatives that provide useful insights on career advancement and how to remain employable, it is up to the thousands of trainers under the SkillsFuture banner to impart how the training offered helps in enhancing employability.

Such awareness can be brought about by including basic employment counselling skills as part of the training that SkillsFuture trainers receive.

At the very least, SkillsFuture trainers ought to be aware of the broad employment trends and the in-demand skills in their own domains, so as to help transfer such insights to their trainees.

Ankur Gupta