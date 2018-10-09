Controlling pigeon population by poisoning them is cruel

Poisoning pigeons as a way to control their population is cruel and sickening, and should be stopped at once.

Usually, pest controllers feed the birds bread laced with poison. A short while later, these birds will be found writhing on the ground in agony. While struggling and still alive, they are picked up and thrown into garbage bags to be disposed off.

However, a few days ago, I realised that a new type of poison is being used.

This white powdery substance is left near rubbish chutes or on pavements where the birds can be found. The birds ingest this powder and die a slow and painful death.

I have seen three dead pigeons, as well as a cockerel.

Town councils should not be given the right to poison at will. Neither should the word "cull" be used to make it sound acceptable, because it is not.

Similar cases have been reported in Paya Lebar and Ang Mo Kio.

Just how many birds are poisoned each year?

As overpopulation is due to human feeding or the improper clearance of food, the best way to tackle this in the long run is through education, though it may take longer to see results.

Children should be taught from a young age not to feed wild birds and animals.

Lorna Lee Geok Ching (Ms)