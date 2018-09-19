Continue to open doors for ITE grads

It is reassuring to know that students graduating from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) have more opportunities to get good jobs (ITE grads find doors to good jobs opening wider; Sept 3).

While there has been much effort put in to level the playing field for ITE graduates, it is timely to remind ourselves that this is just a step in the right direction and not the final outcome that we should be satisfied with.

According to the report, the top 25 per cent of ITE graduates drew $3,600 a month, which is around the average pay of local residents.

We must continue to invest in various education pathways, so that students graduating from ITE are increasingly given better opportunities and resources to further their talents and abilities.

Nevertheless, it is a promising sign that education here is becoming fairer, and I believe it will continue to improve for all.

Christine Siow Ning Jie, 14

Secondary 3 student