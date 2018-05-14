Consultations ongoing for sea burial site

We thank Mr Tay Yew Chee for his feedback (How can 'sailing parents' understand rationale if MOE doesn't comment?; May 9).
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has not commented on the project because consultations are ongoing with the National Environment Agency (NEA), to help the ministry better understand the nature and scale of the operations of the site.
MOE is also gathering feedback from users of the MOE Sea Sports Centre, and will share the feedback with NEA.
Ong Kim Soon
Director, Physical, Sports & Outdoor Education Branch
Student Development Curriculum Division
Ministry of Education