Consider various scenarios when proposing new cyber-security rules

It is worrying that Singapore firms are being targeted by e-mail impersonation scams (Business e-mail impersonation scams on the rise; Sept 12).

Former employees of Singapore firms might also be vulnerable to similar business e-mail impersonation scams.

Hackers may fraudulently gain access to and reactivate the company e-mail accounts of these former employees to impersonate them and send e-mails to financial institutions, businesses and government agencies, resulting in financial loss and damage to their reputation.

The relevant government agencies mustconsider various scenarios, such as the above, when proposing more robust cyber-security measures (MAS proposes legally binding cyber-security measures for all Singapore financial institutions; Sept 6).

Woon Wee Min