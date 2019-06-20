Consider those whose jobs require them to drive

I hope the Land Transport Authority's switch to a new Electronic Road Pricing system will not see the introduction of a flat, across-the-board charge for vehicle usage on our roads (Shift to new ERP system starts next year with IU swop, June 17).

It should give some consideration to people like me who depend on our vehicles and moving around for a living.

As an independent pet sitter, I visit several houses islandwide daily and also take animals to the vet.

Currently, I hardly pay ERP charges as I seldom cross ERP zones during peak hours, despite chalking up about 30km on the roads daily.

There would be others like me, people who hold jobs in sales, for example, who would also be required to cover quite a bit of mileage daily.

Not every company is prepared to compensate for any new charges that might arise from the change in the ERP system.

I don't agree with the view some hold that owning cars is a luxury. Many of us actually need our vehicles for work, especially if they have to travel to relatively inaccessible parts of the island.

It would certainly be unfair to be penalised and pay more when we cannot, in turn, recoup these costs.

Shelby Tisharmini Doshi