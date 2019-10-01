Consider temporary, partial ban on PMDs

There have been calls recently to completely ban the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) following multiples fires, accidents and deaths.

It is difficult for the authorities to implement a total ban as it would affect delivery people who depend on PMDs for work. Furthermore, PMDs are a useful last-mile mode of transport.

But there is an urgent need to find a solution as one death is one too many.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) should consider a temporary, partial ban of PMDs.

Delivery companies whose staff depend on PMDs for work should be allowed to continue using them. But they must register the PMDs to ensure that the devices are LTA-compliant.

All other users should be banned from using PMDs for a period of two months while the authorities put together comprehensive rules.

While LTA is working on the regulations, it can take some steps to allow the public to resume PMD use as soon as possible.

Those who wish to use their PMDs must have them inspected by LTA to ensure compliance. Compliant PMDs should display a prominent licence plate.

While the PMDs are being inspected, the owners can attend a half-hour safety briefing and take a short test. If they pass, they will be issued with a temporary licence that must be shown to safety inspectors during spot checks.

Alvin Hang Woei Yau