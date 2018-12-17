Consider subsidising HPV jabs

Being vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) lowers the probability of women contracting cervical cancer (Stepping up efforts to wipe out cervical cancer; Oct 21).

Singapore has seen a poor uptake of the vaccination, even though it has been made available for around a decade.

I recommend hospitals play their part in spreading awareness about the benefits and reducing the cost of the vaccination. It costs more than $100 per dose, but if hospitals and the Government were willing to subsidise the value of the injections, people would be more inclined to get vaccinated.

The benefits far outweigh the cost.

Deon Soh Xuan Hui, 20

University student

