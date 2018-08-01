Consider legalising euthanasia

The rise in suicide numbers among seniors shows that not enough is being done to help them (Number of suicides among seniors hits record high; July 30).

Let's take the example of a senior in his 70s or 80s who is poor and has advanced cancer.

The high cost of treatment, the physical pain and the fact that he may not want to burden anyone may lead him to think that the easiest way out for him would be to end his life.

Society can offer more options, such as euthanasia, for such people.

Although many healthy critics would choose the moral high ground and reject such an option as ethically reprehensible, we should not lose sight of the fact that the alternative may be a grisly death, as reflected in the increased suicide figure.

It is ironic that suffering animals here have the option of a quick and peaceful end, but not humans. We should revisit euthanasia as an option to end suffering humanely.

Seah Yam Meng