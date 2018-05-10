Consider joint bid for EPL rights

Following the successful joint bid by national broadcaster Mediacorp and pay-TV operators Singtel and StarHub to acquire the broadcasting rights for this year's Fifa World Cup, the trio could consider working together again on another joint bid - this time for the English Premier League (EPL) broadcasting rights (Football: Singtel, StarHub and Mediacorp in 3-way tie-up to beam World Cup; no price hike for subscribers; April 25).

Currently, under cross-carriage laws, the live EPL matches on Singtel TV have to be made available to subscribers of StarHub TV.

But, if a successful joint bid by the three TV operators does materialise, Singtel will not have to cross-carry its content anymore.

And, Mediacorp could also show all 380 EPL matches live on its Toggle platform.

Ng Yong Da