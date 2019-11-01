Consider fixed legal fees for family law

Mr Ian Chan Eng Kiat highlighted a very pertinent issue regarding reforms for Singapore's family justice system (Panel's recommendations for family law reforms not enough, Oct 1).

The recommendations will meet with little success if we do not tackle a key issue - the high profit incentive enjoyed by divorce lawyers.

In sensitive and personal family matters, lawyers may be enticed to take advantage of the distress faced by family members and attempt to profit by feeding off the conflict. Therefore, any serious reform should consider how to curb or reduce this element of profit.

The Civil Justice Commission proposed in October last year the introduction of fixed or scaled legal costs to encourage greater transparency and certainty of legal fees in civil suits. However, this proposal was dropped after consultation with lawyers (MinLaw removing proposal for fixed legal fees, Nov 24, 2018).

While fixed or scaled legal fees may be less suitable for commercial lawsuits due to the vagaries and technical complexities of the issues involved, family law is relatively straightforward and a fixed legal fee structure should be given serious consideration.

This will help ensure that lawyers are fairly remunerated while not profiting excessively from families in distress. It will also focus attention on the welfare of families and contribute to a more sustainable and respected family justice system.

Andrew Tan Chong Hee