Consider fixed docking stations

It is disappointing to learn about the continued cases of misuse or vandalism of shared bikes in our First World country.

Bike-sharing firms have taken various steps to prevent damage or improper parking, but are Singaporeans considerate enough to follow these rules?

Designated parking spaces are available, but the situation of badly parked bicycles remains unchanged. This causes obstruction and inconvenience to the public, especially to the users of wheelchairs and other personal mobility devices.

It is definitely unfair to condemn an entire community due to some who are inconsiderate and feel entitled to destroy things that are meant to be shared.

Perhaps the bike-sharing firms should implement fixed docking stations. Otherwise, there should be more publicity about designated parking spaces, as well as how to act responsibly.

Melissa Sim Ting Hwee, 20

Polytechnic Year 2 student

