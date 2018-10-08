Consent for use of personal data for marketing purposes not necessary for health screenings

We refer to Mr Low Swee Heng's letter in relation to a health check-up appointment made with NTUC Income (Can agencies circumvent PDPA?; Sept 28). We would like to make clarifications on the matter.

NTUC Income offers two avenues for health screening - Orange Health Screening, which offers a general health-status check, and Income's Referral Services that provide comprehensive medical health-screening packages.

For both avenues, NTUC Income partners third-party service providers who are cognisant about the requirements of the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). This means NTUC Income and our service partners do not require customers to provide consent to allow us to use their personal information for marketing purposes in order to participate in our health screenings.

However, we require customers to provide consent to allow us to collect, use and disclose their personal data for the purpose of administering the health screening, as per the PDPA requirements.

To address Mr Low's specific concern, we are requesting more information from him to help us look into the matter further.

At NTUC Income, we take the PDPA and the privacy of our customers' information seriously. Thus, related NTUC Income staff are trained and expected to be fully compliant with the PDPA and its requirements.

Customers who have any concerns regarding NTUC Income's personal data protection protocol can call the Data Protection Office general hotline on 6788-1777 or e-mail us at DPO@income.com.sg.

David Tan

Chief Compliance Officer

NTUC Income