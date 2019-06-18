Confusion over summary v paraphrase

I write with much concern regarding the cultivation of summary writing skills in secondary schools and junior colleges.

Traditionally, the term used for cultivating summary writing skills in schools and junior colleges the world over has been "precis", which essentially is a concise summary of an article, book, or other text.

However, over the last couple of years, our schools and junior colleges have been using the term "paraphrase" to mean "summary writing".

Could the Ministry of Education clarify whether there has been a change in emphasis in schools and junior colleges from precis, that is, summary writing, to paraphrase, which alters completely the meaning attributed to the entire concept of summary writing in the first place.

This clarification is critical to a better understanding of the actions that our students must necessarily undertake to score well in this component of the Paper 2 Examination for English Language at the University of Cambridge Local Examinations Syndicate and A-level General Paper (GP).

If indeed there has been a change in emphasis from summary writing to paraphrasing, then shouldn't we stop referring to this section as summary writing?

Ganesamoorthy Subramaniam