Confronting errant PMD users easier said than done

Mr Peh Chwee Hoe is not wrong in his assertion that having laws that are not enforced or are difficult to enforce is an exercise in futility (People will benefit only if laws are rigorously enforced; July 25).

However, we need to understand that it is humanly impossible to have enforcement officers deployed islandwide and at all times.

Reckless and irresponsible personal mobility device (PMD) users know this; so they blatantly flout the law, confident that the chance of being caught is slim.

Mr Jang Ein Lai's contention that the public have a responsibility to ensure their own safety is theoretically correct, but practically challenging (Public plays crucial role in ensuring laws are obeyed; July 28).

We must understand that the shared paths were previously the sanctuary of pedestrians, especially the children and the elderly, and places where they could walk in peace and safety without being harassed and having to constantly look out for PMD users.

Sharing paths with PMD users now makes them vulnerable.

Being the dominant party, PMD users have the responsibility to ensure the safety of pedestrians.

Confronting users who flout the law is easier said than done. I have done this, and what I got in return was either verbal abuse or rude hand gestures.

So, is there a solution?

Hardcore recalcitrants will respond to only punishment. The law must come down hard on those who are caught. This will serve as a deterrent to potential offenders and, hopefully, over time, inculcate a culture of responsibility and civility.

Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan