Concerns remain over improper use of CC halls

The response by the People's Association (PA) and the Singapore Police Force on the booking of community centre facilities puts the onus on individuals making the booking to declare truthfully the purpose of their booking (Man lied to book CC hall for Myanmar event, July 19).

It also states that PA has the right to cancel the bookings that violate these terms.

However, the response failed to specifically address any of the three questions raised by Forum letter writer Sean Lim Wei Xin, including whether foreigners are allowed to use CC halls and whether venues are monitored to ensure they are used for the purpose declared.

Without proactive monitoring of the events held at CC halls, how will PA be able to determine if terms had been violated?

And how would PA be able to exercise the right to cancel the booking?

Without appropriate due diligence in monitoring, issuing licences and permits is ineffective.

Tan Chor Hoon